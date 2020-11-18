England v Ireland: Bundee Aki and Keith Earls come into starting lineup

Autumn Nations Cup: England v Ireland

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday. Venue: Twickenham. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog will begin at 2.30pm. On TV: Live on RTÉ 2 and Channel 4.

Bundee Aki returns to the Ireland team to face England on Saturday with head coach Andy Farrell making four changes to the team that saw off Wales last week.

Keith Earls comes in in place of Andrew Conway while Aki replaces the injured Robbie Henshaw and Ross Byrne does likewise for the injured Johnny Sexton at outhalf.

Jamison Gibson-Park retains his place at scrumhalf with Conor Murray on the bench while Josh van der Flier makes way for CJ Stander.

More to follow...

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Ronán Kelleher, Andrew Porter; Quinn Roux, James Ryan (capt); CJ Stander, Peter O’Mahony, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Will Connors, Conor Murray, Billy Burns, Jacob Stockdale.