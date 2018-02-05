England to bring in a replacement for Youngs

Richard Wigglesworth likely to be called into Six Nations squad as cover
Ben Youngs recieves treatment in Rome. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

England will call up a replacement for Ben Youngs today after the Leicester scrumhalf sustained knee ligament damage in the 46-15 Six Nations victory over Italy.

Youngs was forced off after nine minutes at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday when his leg was caught at an awkward angle and he will undergo a scan to assess the extent of the damage, with the 28-year-old expected to miss at least Saturday’s clash with Wales at Twickenham.

Having relied on just two players at scrumhalf for virtually his entire reign, Eddie Jones will finally have to summon a third option — Richard Wigglesworth of Saracens is the likely reinforcement to supply cover for Danny Care.

“Ben will have an examination so we’ll know more after that,” Jones said. “He’s unlikely to be available for the Wales game. It’s too early to make any sort of prediction, but I’m always optimistic.”

