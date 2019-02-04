England’s Maro Itoje ruled out of action with knee injury

Influential secondrow suffered medial ligament tear in victory over Ireland

England’s Maro Itoje leaves the pitch with an injury during the Six Nations match against Ireland at the Aviva stadium. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Maro Itoje could miss England’s next three Six Nations games after suffering a grade two knee medial ligament tear in a knee during last Saturday’s opening win against Ireland at the Aviva stadium.

The England lock was replaced by Nathan Hughes after 54 minutes of the 32-20 victory for Eddie Jones’s side, and a scan on Monday showed up the damage, which usually requires two to four weeks of rehabilitation.

The prognosis means that Itoje could be available for the finale to the tournament against Scotland on March 16th, but potentially earlier.

Itoje was on Monday afternoon due to see a specialist to be given a clearer picture of when England can expect him back.

Either Courtney Lawes or Joe Launchbury will slot into the starting XV in his absence, partnering George Kruis in the secondrow.

Lawes made a forceful second-half appearance in Dublin, but, while Launchbury was excluded from the matchday 23, England may want his bulk on from the start.

