England’s Manu Tuilagi set to be fit for Ireland clash

Jones confirms centre will miss Scotland but should be back for round three of Six Nations

Manu Tuilagi should be fit for the visit of Ireland on February 23rd. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Manu Tuilagi should be fit for the visit of Ireland on February 23rd. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

Manu Tuilagi will miss Saturday’s Six Nations clash against Scotland due to a “low-grade” groin strain but England head coach Eddie Jones is confident the centre’s tournament is not over.

The Leicester man was on Monday retained in a 34-man training squad to prepare for this weekend’s game at Murrayfield despite having limped off 16 minutes into Sunday’s 24-17 defeat to France in Paris.

Jones confirmed on Tuesday that Tuilagi will not be available in Edinburgh, but is hopeful the 28-year-old will be back for the rest of the championship.

“Manu had his MRI scan (on Monday night) and he has a slight, low-grade adductor strain,” the Australian said. “We’re hopeful he’ll be fit for Ireland. It’s very good news, outstanding news.”

Tuilagi’s absence robs England of their most powerful player behind the scrum and his exit from the field resulted in a lack of firepower at the Stade de France, with Billy and Mako Vunipola already missing.

Jonathan Joseph came on as his replacement and is competing with Ollie Devoto to deputise at outside centre.

Anthony Watson was a late withdrawal from the team for the championship opener because of a calf issue but he is due to resume full training on Tuesday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.