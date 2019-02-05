England hope Itoje will return for final stage of their Six Nations

England hope that Maro Itoje will return in time to reinforce the final stage of their Six Nations title pursuit after being struck down by a knee injury.

Itoje will miss the clashes with France and Wales due to a grade two medial ligament tear sustained in the second half of Saturday’s victory over Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. However, if his rehabilitation progresses well the British and Irish Lions lock could be back for the last two rounds against Italy and Scotland.

Offsetting the news of his absence is the return to fitness of flanker Brad Shields, centre Ben Te’o and wing Joe Cokanasiga, who missed the start to the championship in Dublin through injury.

“Maro had the scan and saw a specialist yesterday [Monday]. It’s ligament damage to his knee,” said forwards coach Steve Borthwick. “We anticipate him being able to play at the latter part of the tournament. Hopefully he’ll heal fast and we’ll have him back ASAP.

“Which game that is for depends on how his rehab goes over the next couple of weeks, but we’d expect him to feature later on.”

As cover Itoje’s Saracens team-mate Nick Isiekwe has been called into England’s 35-man training squad that has assembled to begin preparations for Sunday’s visit of France to Twickenham.

Courtney Lawes, who was a second-half replacement against Ireland, and Joe Launchbury are competing to fill the vacancy in the second row alongside George Kruis.

Training base

Itoje will remain at the squad’s Surrey training base to continue his rehabilitation and in the meantime England must decide how to cover for the loss of a player who Eddie Jones believes will soon be recognised as the best lock in the world.

“Maro’s a fantastic player, and a great personality around the squad. Clearly it’s significant that he’s out, but we have a lot of brilliant players in his position,” Borthwick said. “You’ll always miss a player of his calibre, you’ll take some strength out of your team, but we have very good and experienced players to come in.”