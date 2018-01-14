England face anxious wait over Billy Vunipola and James Haskell

Haskell red-carded against Harlequins while Vunipola suffered an arm injury

James Haskell of Wasps is shown a red card by referee Roman Poite during the Champions Cup match against Harlequins at Twickenham Stoop. Photograph: Henry Browne/Getty Images

England face an anxious wait over the availability of forwards Billy Vunipola and James Haskell ahead of the Six Nations next month.

Eddie Jones’s side launch their campaign against Italy on February 4th and the Australian, who is due to name his squad on Thursday, may have to do without number eight Vunipola and his fellow backrower Haskell.

Haskell was shown a red card by referee Roman Poite in the 75th minute of Wasps’ 33-28 Champions Cup defeat to Harlequins for a shoulder-led high tackle on Jamie Roberts.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby will now convene a disciplinary hearing for 32-year-old Haskell, which is likely to take place in the next few days. He could face a ban of up to six weeks.

The flanker has just been restored to Jones’s extended squad after emerging from a spell of indifferent form and would have been in the champions’ plans for Rome and beyond.

Vunipola, meanwhile, was forced off with an arm injury at half-time of Saracens’ 15-15 draw with Ospreys.

Vunipola was playing only his second comeback game after a three-month absence with knee trouble and will now be assessed to discover the extent of the issue.

“He has an arm injury which we will obviously explore right away,” Saracens rugby director Mark McCall said after the game. “I don’t know what the extent of the injury is.”

