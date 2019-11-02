England 12 South Africa 32: How the South African players rated

Willie Le Roux

Caused England plenty of problems with his mazy running. A consistent threat. Rating: 7

Cheslin Kolbe

Scored a stunning solo try to seal South Africa’s third World Cup final triumph. A pocket genius. Rating: 9

Lukhanyo Am

Worked brilliantly to play his part in South Africa’s opening try, and defended superbly. Rating: 7

Damian De Allende

One of South Africa’s most consistent players in the competition, he was again impressive. Rating: 7

Makazole Mapimpi

Applied a quality finish for his side’s first try that put England in reverse gear. Rating: 7

Handre Pollard

A precision display by the fly-half, kicking eight out of nine shots at goal for a 22-point haul. Rating: 8

Faf De Klerk

His usual box of tricks. Mixed and matched his running and kicking game impressively. Rating: 7

Tendai Mtawarira

Caused maximum destruction to England’s scrum during his 45 minutes on the pitch. Rating: 9

Mbongeni Mbonambi

Suffered an early injury, being forced off after just 22 minutes. Rating: 5

Frans Malherbe

A strong performance as part of a dominant Springboks pack. Rating: 7

Eben Etzebeth

A tireless work-rate from the experienced lock, who was a colossus in defence. Rating: 8

Lood De Jager

Forced off early due to injury, making way for Franco Mostert midway through the first half. Rating: 6

Siya Kolisi

The Springboks’ first black captain led an inspired performance on an unforgettable day for his team. Rating: 8

Pieter-Steph Du Toit

Another outstanding display from a world-class player, who excelled in every area. Rating: 8

Duane Vermeulen

Made his impact on the contest by running strongly and tackling hard. Rating: 7

Replacements

South Africa’s replacements all made an impact as England were left floundering. Rating: 7