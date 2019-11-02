England 12 South Africa 32: How the England players rated

It was a tough day for Eddie Jones’ side in Yokohama as they fell short of victory

The English players stand dejected after South Africa’s first try. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Elliot Daly

Targeted at full-back and never looked comfortable. A move back to wing surely awaits. Rating: 5/10.

Anthony Watson

Gave away a penalty at a key stage of the game but was otherwise a handful. Rating: 6.

Manu Tuilagi

Made the least impact he has had all World Cup, well marshalled by South Africa’s midfield. Rating: 6.

Owen Farrell

Panic tormented England’s start and as captain Farrell was unable to rally his men. Rating: 6.

Jonny May

Looked to make something happen and went looking for the ball, but this was South Africa’s day. Rating: 7.

George Ford

His kicking from hand was smart but he struggled behind a retreating pack. Rating: 6.

Ben Youngs

Eddie Jones would have wanted more from his veteran scrum-half who struggled throughout. Rating: 6.

Mako Vunipola

A force in the loose and alongside his brother Billy fought so hard to initiate a comeback. Rating: 7.

Jamie George

It was a dark day for England’s set-piece and George must shoulder his share of the blame. Rating: 6.

Kyle Sinckler

Knocked out in the third minute and how he was missed by his team-mates. Rating: 5.

Maro Itoje

A colossus against New Zealand but was overrun by the Springboks giants he faced. Rating: 7.

Courtney Lawes

Made way at half-time as England sought to stiffen their scrum but dynamic until then. Rating: 7

Tom Curry

The breakdown was an almighty battle and Curry was never far from the action. Rating: 6

Sam Underhill

Continued to produce big hits and also enjoyed a couple of fine darts. Rating: 7.

Billy Vunipola

Probably his best game of the World Cup, fought himself to a standstill. Rating: 7.

Replacements

Dan Cole’s arrival for Sinckler brought with it disaster as he was targeted by South Africa remorselessly in the scrum, paving the way for defeat. The Springboks bench had far more firepower. Rating: 4.

