England 12 South Africa 32: How the England players rated
It was a tough day for Eddie Jones’ side in Yokohama as they fell short of victory
The English players stand dejected after South Africa’s first try. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images
Elliot Daly
Targeted at full-back and never looked comfortable. A move back to wing surely awaits. Rating: 5/10.
Anthony Watson
Gave away a penalty at a key stage of the game but was otherwise a handful. Rating: 6.
Manu Tuilagi
Made the least impact he has had all World Cup, well marshalled by South Africa’s midfield. Rating: 6.
Owen Farrell
Panic tormented England’s start and as captain Farrell was unable to rally his men. Rating: 6.
Jonny May
Looked to make something happen and went looking for the ball, but this was South Africa’s day. Rating: 7.
George Ford
His kicking from hand was smart but he struggled behind a retreating pack. Rating: 6.
Ben Youngs
Eddie Jones would have wanted more from his veteran scrum-half who struggled throughout. Rating: 6.
Mako Vunipola
A force in the loose and alongside his brother Billy fought so hard to initiate a comeback. Rating: 7.
Jamie George
It was a dark day for England’s set-piece and George must shoulder his share of the blame. Rating: 6.
Kyle Sinckler
Knocked out in the third minute and how he was missed by his team-mates. Rating: 5.
Maro Itoje
A colossus against New Zealand but was overrun by the Springboks giants he faced. Rating: 7.
Courtney Lawes
Made way at half-time as England sought to stiffen their scrum but dynamic until then. Rating: 7
Tom Curry
The breakdown was an almighty battle and Curry was never far from the action. Rating: 6
Sam Underhill
Continued to produce big hits and also enjoyed a couple of fine darts. Rating: 7.
Billy Vunipola
Probably his best game of the World Cup, fought himself to a standstill. Rating: 7.
Replacements
Dan Cole’s arrival for Sinckler brought with it disaster as he was targeted by South Africa remorselessly in the scrum, paving the way for defeat. The Springboks bench had far more firepower. Rating: 4.