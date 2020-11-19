Eddie Jones seeks to put the pressure on Ireland

England head coach says Farrell’s side ‘are the strongest poaching team in the world’

Eddie Jones at England training ahead of the meeting with Ireland at Twickenham. Photo: Justin Tallis - Pool/Getty Images

Eddie Jones at England training ahead of the meeting with Ireland at Twickenham. Photo: Justin Tallis - Pool/Getty Images

 

England coach Eddie Jones would make an excellent sub editor. The spiky Australian understands the media better than most people who work in the industry. Jones knows how to create a false narrative with a funny or insulting remark. He knows how to deliver a headline that primarily serves the purpose of his team.

Sometimes it backfires. Mostly it has the desired impact on the incoming Test match.

On Thursday, the unflappable 60-year-old launched the England press briefing with a line that was designed to motivate his reunited World Cup final backrow of Billy Vunipola, Sam Underhill and Tom Curry.

“Ireland are the strongest poaching team in the world,” Jones stated right off the bat. “The number one poaching team in the Europe,” he quickly added for diversity.

“We need an aggressive, low to the ground backrow and Sam Underhill and Tom Curry are outstanding in that area.”

Underhill and Curry utterly outplayed an Ireland backrow of CJ Stander, Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier last February in Twickenham. Caelan Doris showed well off the bench but, by then, the 24-12 result was not in doubt.

Just like Ireland’s last trip to London, Ben Earl, the Saracens poacher on loan to Bristol, will arrive for a late tussle, this time with Will Connors.

“I know Andy Farrell very well, they will be well prepared and they will come to Twickenham with a point to prove, which always makes them dangerous.

“So, it is the most important game of the year for us and I am sure they are treating it exactly the same way.”

Why is it the most important game of the year, Eddie?

“Because it is the next game.”

So, really, it isn’t. Most of what he says is to plant a seed in the public consciousness. There were plenty of choice words during the afternoon’s writers’ briefing. Plenty of areas that Jones seeks to manipulate to England’s advantage by putting individuals under pressure. All very Trumpian.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.