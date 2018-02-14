Eddie Jones accuses World Rugby of undermining officials

World Rugby’s admission that TMO was wrong greeted with ire by England coach

Gerard Meagher, Paul Rees

Gareth Anscombe’s ’try’ against England was disallowed by the TMO. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Gareth Anscombe’s ’try’ against England was disallowed by the TMO. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

 

Eddie Jones has criticised World Rugby for publicly admitting the TMO, Glenn Newman, was wrong to disallow Gareth Anscombe’s try during England’s 12-6 victory over Wales, suggesting that doing so shows a lack of respect towards the referee.

World Rugby’s head of referees, Alain Rolland, rang Warren Gatland on Monday to say Anscombe’s try should have been awarded while the governing body also released a statement, acknowledging that: “In accordance with law 21.1 b Wales should have been awarded a try as the Wales player grounded the ball.”

The Wales attack coach, Rob -Howley, expressed his gratitude that World Rugby had done so after Gatland had said he would be seeking clarification from the governing body for Newman’s “terrible mistake”. Howley denied the disallowed try, which took place in the 24th minute when England were leading 12-0, ultimately cost his side victory.

Jones expressed his concern with World Rugby passing judgment on decisions retrospectively and highlighted the fact the governing body has a history of undermining its officials. During the 2015 World Cup World Rugby admitted the referee Craig -Joubert was wrong to award Australia a crucial last-gasp penalty in their quarter-final victory over Scotland.

Jones said: “I just think once the game’s done and dusted that’s the game, you can’t have retrospective refereeing of decisions being done. We’ve got to trust the referees, respect their integrity. When I say respect the referee, that’s the TV process as well, and then you leave it at that. One side’s won, one side’s lost.

“In Japan they have a great saying: at full-time there’s no side. That’s one of the traditions of rugby, you get on with it, you respect that decision. If you haven’t got the rub of the green, then you know you probably get it in the next couple of games. I think I have made myself very clear. The TMO did an excellent job.”

Jones has relocated England to west London during the first of the two Six Nations fallow weeks and yesterday oversaw the first of two full-blooded training sessions against Georgia in preparation for the trip to Scotland on Saturday week.

Jones confirmed Sam Simmonds will miss the Scotland match as well as the trip to France, while Owen -Farrell and Anthony Watson are unable to train fully this week with unspecified lower-leg injuries. Elliot Daly, meanwhile, has suffered a setback in his return from a high ankle sprain, sustaining a separate calf injury, and he will be reassessed next week. Nathan Hughes will be fit to replace Simmonds at No8. “He will be fit,” Jones said. “We will make sure he is fit.”

England and Georgia will resume battle today for the second of the arranged training sessions as Jones sets about establishing “the most dominant scrum in the world”.

“Georgia just use their head and shoulders in different ways,” the England coach said. “There are different ways of accepting pressure in scrums - some of it’s old-fashioned, some new-fashioned. They do different things. They scrum for a living and our guys have learnt a number of different things today.”

Wales fielded an inexperienced back three against England with Liam Williams and George North not -considered match fit while Leigh Halfpenny, who pulled out of Twickenham with a foot infection, should be available to face Ireland when the aerial battle is again likely to influence the result.

In addition, the number eight Taulupe -Faletau and the outhalf Dan Biggar are expected to resume full training at the end of the week. “England’s kicking game was outstanding and we expect no different in Ireland,” Howley said. Guardian Service

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.