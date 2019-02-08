Devin Toner ruled out for two months after ankle surgery

Secondrow Devin Toner will miss the rest of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign after undergoing ankle surgery that will keep the Leinster player out for two months.

The 32-year-old aggravated an existing issue in last weekend’s 32-20 defeat by England in Dublin.

The recovery period would also keep him out of Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Ulster on Saturday March 30th.

Connacht’s Quinn Roux replaces Toner for Saturday’s game against Scotland at Murrayfield.

