De Allende and Snyman get all clear to go home for Lions series

Springbok duo suffered burns in a firepit accident earlier this month

England’s Owen Farrell is tackled by South Africa’s RG Snyman and Damian de Allende during a November international at Twickenham in 2018. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

England’s Owen Farrell is tackled by South Africa’s RG Snyman and Damian de Allende during a November international at Twickenham in 2018. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

South African internationals Damian de Allende and RG Snyman have been cleared to travel home from Ireland after being burned in an accident earlier this month, Munster rugby club said on Wednesday.

The World Cup winners sustained burns to their legs, hands and face in a bizarre firepit incident but will be allowed to join up with the Springboks next week as they prepare for the British and Irish Lions tour.

“Both players had good reviews with the specialist this week,” Munster said in a statement.

They will travel back to South Africa this week, it added.

De Allende and Snyman were with Irish internationals Mike Haley and CJ Stander when petrol was poured onto the fire, causing an explosion.

“We were just sitting around the fire and one of the boys threw a bit of petrol over and then it caught his hand,” De Allende said last week, without revealing the culprit.

“He just tried to put it [the petrol can] down on the floor and then the whole thing caught alight and exploded.”

De Allende is a key player for the Boks in the series, while Snyman has been slowly working his way back from a serious knee injury sustained on his debut for Munster last August.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.