Dazzling Nkosi seals victory for lacklustre Springboks over Argentina

South Africa 24 Argentina 18

Wing S’busiso Nkosi scored two excellent solo tries as a much-changed South Africa survived a massive scare at home to see off Argentina with a 24-18 victory in their one-off Test at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies kicked 14 points as the home side battled to open up the visitors’ defence in a scrappy World Cup warm-up clash that included numerous errors from both sides.

Argentina scored tries through lock Guido Petti and skipper Pablo Matera and might have had more were it not for poor handling at vital moments as they slipped to a ninth successive test defeat.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus fielded a completely new starting XV from the one that thumped Argentina 46-13 in Salta the week before to lift the Rugby Championship. The South American side also came into the match with 10 changes, which contributed to the disjointed nature of the contest.

The opening 20 minutes featured unforced errors but after the teams traded penalties, the opening try came in simple fashion.

South Africa repeatedly crashed into the Argentine defence in the midfield, before swinging the ball wide for Nkosi, whose dancing feet and raw power saw him beat two defenders and dot down.

But Argentina grabbed the halftime lead after the hooter as Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach’s pass was intercepted by Petti and he showed good speed for a lock to race clear and hand the visitors a 10-8 advantage.

Argentina should have had a second score soon after the restart when home fullback Warrick Gelant had his clearance kick charged down, but Sebastian Cancelliere knocked the ball on with the tryline at his mercy.

A second piece of magic from Nkosi punished the visitors for their profligacy as he collected the ball out wide and showed the same speed and athleticism as his first score, but this time beat four defenders to cross in the corner.

Regular South Africa skipper Siya Kolisi lasted 53 minutes of his comeback match after he missed the entire Rugby Championship with a knee injury.

The teams traded penalties and with 20 minutes remaining the home side led 18-13, but Argentina scored their second try when Matera barged over following an attacking lineout five metres from the line.

Jantjies landed a 50-yard penalty to put South Africa ahead again, before Argentina thought they had stolen the lead with four minutes remaining when they had the ball over the tryline, but Irish television match official Simon McDowell disallowed the score for an obstruction in the build-up.