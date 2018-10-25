Dates, times and TV details for all of the autumn rugby internationals

Just under a year out from the World Cup, the autumn international window provides finalists with a crucial opportunity to step up their preparations for Japan.

Joe Schmidt’s Ireland will play four Tests next month, kicking off against Italy in Chicago before facing Argentina, New Zealand and the United States in Dublin.

All of the leading World Cup contenders will have a better sense of where they stand by the end of November with defending champions New Zealand, potential quarter-final opponents for Ireland in 12 months time, also facing Australia and England.

South Africa, the other side Ireland are likely to face in a quarter-final should they both make it out of their respective groups, have seen their stock rise considerably in recent weeks and will look to build on that momentum with matches against England, France, Scotland and Wales.

The final World Cup spot will also be decided at a repechage tournament in Marseille as Canada, Germany, Hong Kong and Kenya seek the remaining berth in Pool B. In all there will be 45 internationals played between October 27th and December 1st.

Full autumn international schedule (all times Irish)

Sat, Oct 27th

Australia v New Zealand, Yokohama Stadium Yokohama, 7am, Live on Sky Sports

Sat, Nov 3rd

Japan v New Zealand, Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo 5.45am

Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium Cardiff 2.45pm, Live on BBC One

England v South Africa, Twickenham, 3pm, Live on Sky Sports

Ireland v Italy, Soldier Field, Chicago, 8pm, Live on Eir Sport 2/Premier Sports

USA v Maori All Blacks, Soldier Field, Chicago, 10.15pm

Tue, Nov 6th

Uruguay v Cardiff Blues, Cardiff Arms Park, 7.05pm.

Fri, Nov 9th

Uruguay v Ulster, Kingspan stadium, 7.30pm

Sat, Nov 10th

Italy v Georgia, Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, 2pm, Live on Premier Sports

Scotland v Fiji, Murrayfield, 2.30pm, Live on BBC One

England v New Zealand, Twickenham, 3pm, Live on Sky Sports

French Barbarians v Tonga, Stade Chaban-Delmas, Bordeaux, 3pm

Wales v Australia, Principality Stadium, 5.20pm, Live on BBC Two

USA v Samoa, Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian 5.30pm

Ireland v Argentina, Aviva Stadium, 6.30pm, Live on RTÉ/Channel 4

France v South Africa, Stade de France, 8.05pm, Live on Premier Sports

Romania v Portugal, Bucharest, TBC

Russia v Namibia, Kuban Stadium Krasnodar, TBC

Brazil v Maori All Blacks, Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium, Sao Paulo, 11pm

Sun, Nov 11th

Canada v Kenya, Stade Dellort, Marseille, 12pm.

Hong Kong v Germany, Stade Dellort Marseille, 3pm

Fri, Nov 16th

Russia v Dragons, Rodney Parade, TBC

Sat, Nov 17th

Romania v USA, Stadionul Steaua, Bucharest, 12pm

Hong Kong v Kenya, Stade Dellort, Marseille, 12pm

Italy v Australia, Stadio Euganeo, Padua, 2pm, Live on Premier Sports

Uruguay v Fiji, Hartpury Coll, Gloucester, 1pm.

Wales v Tonga, Principality Stadium, 2.30pm, Live on BBC One

Spain v Namibia, Estadio Central Ciudad Universitaria, Madrid 2.45pm

England v Japan, Twickenham, 3pm, Sky Sports

Georgia v Samoa, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi, 3pm

Canada v Germany, Stade Dellort, Marseille, 3pm

Scotland v South Africa, Murrayfield, 5.20pm, Live on BBC Two

Ireland v New Zealand, Aviva Stadium, 7pm, Live on RTÉ/Channel 4

France v Argentina, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille 8.05pm, Live on Premier Sports

Chile v Maori All Blacks, Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo, Santiago TBC

Fri, Nov 23rd

Kenya v Germany, Stade Dellort, Marseille 5pm

Hong Kong v Canada, Stade Dellort, Marseille, 8pm

Sat, Nov 24th

Romania v Uruguay, Stadionul Steaua, Bucharest, 12pm

Italy v New Zealand, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, 2pm, Live on Premier Sports

Japan v Russia, Kingsholm Stadium, 2.05pm

Scotland v Argentina, Murrayfield, 2.30pm, Live on BBC One

Spain v Samoa, Estadio Central Ciudad Universitaria, 2.45pm

Georgia v Tonga, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi, 3pm

Portugal v Namibia, Stadium Sergio Conceição, Coimbra, 3pm

England v Australia, Twickenham, 3pm, Live on Sky Sports

Wales v South Africa. Principality Stadium, 5.20pm, Live on BBC Two

Ireland v USA, Aviva Stadium, 6.30pm, Live on RTÉ/Channel 4

France v Fiji, Stade de France, 7.45pm, Live on Premier Sports

Sat, Dec 1st

Barbarians v Argentina, Twickenham, 2.30pm, Live on BBC Two