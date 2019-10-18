Dan Biggar and Jonathan Davies in Wales XV for France clash

Outhalf Biggar passes return to play protocols with as Gatland names strongest side

Dan Biggar has been passed fit for Wales’ Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash with France. Photograph: Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty

Dan Biggar has been passed fit for Wales’ Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash with France. Photograph: Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty

 

Centre Jonathan Davies and outhalf Dan Biggar have been named in the Wales starting line-up for Sunday’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against France.

Davies has recovered from a knee injury suffered against Fiji nine days ago, while fly-half Biggar has successfully followed return to play protocols following a head injury.

Wing George North has shaken off an ankle knock to also start, with Wales head coach Warren Gatland naming the same team that accounted for Pool D rivals Australia last month.

The Welsh Rugby Union said they had worked with World Rugby to provide the highest level of care for Biggar following his concussion against Fiji.

The WRU said he had remained symptom-free and had completed the graduated return to play protocols with no issues.

Management of the player had included MRI scanning and two consultations with an independent concussion consultant from Australia, the WRU said in a statement.

Wales are targeting a World Cup semi-final appearance for a second time in the last three tournaments.

Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi form the back-row unit, with Ross Moriarty on the bench, where Adam Beard provides lock cover instead of Aaron Shingler.

Wales have beaten Six Nations rivals France seven times in their past eight meetings.

Saracens prop Rhys Carre also features among the replacements, being preferred to Ospreys loosehead Nicky Smith.

Gatland’s consistency of selection is underlined by it being the same team selected for Wales’ opening two World Cup group games.

WALES: L Williams (Saracens); G North (Ospreys), J Davies (Scarlets), H Parkes (Scarlets), J Adams (Cardiff Blues); D Biggar (Northampton), G Davies (Scarlets); W Jones (Scarlets), K Owens (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter), J Ball (Scarlets), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), A Wainwright (Dragons), J Tipuric (Ospreys),J Navidi (Cardiff Blues). Replacements: E Dee (Dragons), R Carre (Saracens), D Lewis (Cardiff Blues), A Beard (Ospreys), R Moriarty (Dragons), T Williams (Cardiff Blues), R Patchell (Scarlets), O Watkin (Ospreys).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.