Dan Biggar and George North injury concerns for Wales

Wales have fitness concerns over outside-half Dan Biggar and wing George North ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations game against England at Twickenham.

Biggar suffered a knee injury during Northampton’s Gallagher Premiership defeat to Saracens on Saturday.

Wales have a fly-half injury crisis with Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Patchell and Owen Williams all sidelined.

Cardiff youngster Jarrod Evans has won six caps but never started a Six Nations game.

North has been going through concussion protocols after being forced off during the early stages of Wales’ Six Nations loss to France last month.

Meanwhile winger Hallam Amos will miss the rest of the 2020 Six Nations due to a knee injury.

Amos sustained the injury during the Cardiff Blues’ Guinness Pro14 victory over Benetton on February 23rd.

“He (Amos) will have surgery and it is expected that he will also miss the remainder of the season,” a Welsh Rugby Union statement read.

Meanwhile Mako Vunipola will miss Saturday’s clash because of a medical issue, forwards coach Matt Proudfoot has said.

The Saracens prop was set to return to the fold after being included in an extended 34-man training squad on Monday.

But Proudfoot said: “Mako is not with us now. He has got a medical issue so he won’t be available for the weekend. It is just something medical, so he is out for the weekend.”

Vunipola had originally been expected to miss the clash with the Grand Slam champions after recently travelling to Tonga for unspecified personal reasons.

Quizzed on whether the 29-year-old would play any further part in the 2020 Six Nations, Proudfoot added: “We will take it week by week.”

It means Joe Marler and Ellis Genge will be loosehead options at Twickenham for England head coach Eddie Jones this weekend.

“We were excited to have him back, he is a great presence and a very experienced player, but we have great depth in our looseheads and they have been playing well,” Proudfoot said.

“We will give the guys a go who were there. Mako is a world-class player, but the guys have been doing a great job.”