Covid-19 precautions lead to Ireland changes for Women’s Six Nations clash with Italy

Eimear Considine and Laura Feely ruled out of Saturday’e encounter

Lauren Delany moves to fullback for Ireland’s Six Nations match against Italy at Donnybrook on Saturday. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Lauren Delany moves to fullback for Ireland’s Six Nations match against Italy at Donnybrook on Saturday. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Following “inconclusive outcomes” from Covid-19 testing, Eimear Considine and Laura Feely have been ruled out of Ireland’s Six Nations match against Italy on Saturday at Energia Park in Donnybrook (6.30pm, live on RTÉ 2).

“This decision is a precaution following inconclusive outcomes of Covid-19 tests on one player and a resultant potential close contact with two other players, one of which is not in the match day team but is part of the wider squad,” read an IRFU statement. “The IRFU are assisting the three players, who remain well and are self-isolating. They have not been in contact with any other team member.”

Considine, the Ireland fullback, is a significant loss due to her brilliant form before lockdown but also because it forces coach Adam Griggs to reshuffle his back three with Lauren Delany moving to 15 and UL Bohs’ Laura Sheehan coming onto the right wing for her fourth cap. Harlequins prop Leah Lyons replaces Feely on the bench.

There remains a strong balance to the Ciara Griffin-led side with Claire Molloy returning to the backrow alongside Blackrock’s Dorothy Wall.

IRELAND (v Italy, Donnybrook, Saturday, 6.30pm): Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby); Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/Munster), Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College/Connacht); Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 16 caps, Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster); Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster), Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster); Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht), Ciara Cooney (Wasps /IQ Rugby); Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/Munster), Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby); Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster) (capt).

Replacements: Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)*, Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster)*; Leah Lyons (Harlequins/IQ Rugby), Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)*; Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster), Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/Leinster), Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College/Leinster) 13 caps.

* Denotes uncapped player

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.