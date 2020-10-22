Covid-19 precautions lead to Ireland changes for Women’s Six Nations clash with Italy

Following “inconclusive outcomes” from Covid-19 testing, Eimear Considine and Laura Feely have been ruled out of Ireland’s Six Nations match against Italy on Saturday at Energia Park in Donnybrook (6.30pm, live on RTÉ 2).

“This decision is a precaution following inconclusive outcomes of Covid-19 tests on one player and a resultant potential close contact with two other players, one of which is not in the match day team but is part of the wider squad,” read an IRFU statement. “The IRFU are assisting the three players, who remain well and are self-isolating. They have not been in contact with any other team member.”

Considine, the Ireland fullback, is a significant loss due to her brilliant form before lockdown but also because it forces coach Adam Griggs to reshuffle his back three with Lauren Delany moving to 15 and UL Bohs’ Laura Sheehan coming onto the right wing for her fourth cap. Harlequins prop Leah Lyons replaces Feely on the bench.

There remains a strong balance to the Ciara Griffin-led side with Claire Molloy returning to the backrow alongside Blackrock’s Dorothy Wall.

IRELAND (v Italy, Donnybrook, Saturday, 6.30pm): Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby); Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/Munster), Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College/Connacht); Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 16 caps, Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster); Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster), Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster); Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht), Ciara Cooney (Wasps /IQ Rugby); Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/Munster), Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby); Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster) (capt).

Replacements: Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)*, Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster)*; Leah Lyons (Harlequins/IQ Rugby), Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)*; Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster), Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/Leinster), Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College/Leinster) 13 caps.

* Denotes uncapped player