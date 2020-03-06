Coronavirus: Scottish women’s rugby match postponed after player tests positive

Scotland’s match against France in the Women’s Six Nations that was scheduled to take place in Glasgow on Saturday has been postponed after a Scottish player tested positive for coronavirus.

Scottish Rugby said the player had been “admitted to a health care facility as part of the protocol but was otherwise well” and that seven members of management and players were self-isolating on medical advice.

The Scotland team returned from northern Italy on Sunday, February 23rd after their match against Italy was postponed.

A Scottish Rugby statement said: “This decision has been taken together with Scottish Rugby, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) and Six Nations. The Six Nations CEO has been in constant contact with Scottish Rugby and is in full support of this decision. The Scottish Government has also been briefed.”

The men’s Scotland v France match at Murrayfield on Sunday will go ahead as scheduled. – PA