Coronavirus: Rest of 2020 Six Nations to go ahead as planned

Six Nations organisers have confirmed the remaining matches of the 2020 Championship are set to go ahead as planned.

However, they have also conceded the rest of the tournament could be still postponed due to the spread of coronavirus, should the respective governments decide to call fixtures off.

Ireland’s fourth round clash against Italy, due to place in Dublin on Saturday March 7th, was cancelled last week - along with both the women’s and Under-20s fixtures. A date for the reorganised fixtures has yet to be decided.

Andy Farrell’s side are due to travel to Paris to play Grand Slam-chasing France in their final round clash on Saturday March 14th, with England also due to face Italy in Rome.

Both fixtures were feared to be under threat due to coronavirus, however as it stands both will go ahead on Saturday week.

A statement released on Monday afternoon read: “The Six Nations met today in Paris to address the current situation regarding the Covid-19 Virus. Six Nations and its six unions and federations are following the situation very closely with their respective governments and relevant health authorities and will strictly follow any directive given that would impact sporting events.

“As it stands today, based on the latest information, all Six Nations matches currently scheduled are set to go ahead.

“Six Nations is in contact with FIR and RFU regarding the possibility of relocating the Women’s and U20 Italy vs England matches to another Italian location and we will make a further announcement on this in due course. However, the Italy vs England Senior Men’s match in Rome is planned to go ahead as scheduled.

“Six Nations intends to complete all 15 games across all three championships when time allows but we will refrain from making any rescheduling announcements for the time being while we keep assessing the situation.”

More to follow.