Coronavirus: Ireland’s Six Nations clash with France set to be postponed

Well-placed sources in France have confirmed that the France-Ireland game which was scheduled to conclude the 2020 Six Nations in the Stade de France next Saturday will be postponed.

Confirmation of this anticipated development is expected to come this afternoon, after the French Government on Monday apparently notified the French Rugby Federation that the game can only be played behind closed doors.

In that scenario the FFR will request that the match be postponed and so, akin to the postponed Ireland-Italy and Italy-England games, be rescheduled for the end of October, if that is possible then. Playing the game behind closed doors, as will be the case for the PSG-Borussia Dortmund European Champions League tie this Wednesday, would cost the FFR an estimated €2.5 to 3 million.

As things stand, reports that next Saturday’s concluding 2020 Six Nations games between Ireland and France in Paris as well as Wales and Scotland in Cardiff have been postponed and rescheduled are still to be confirmed.

A Six Nations spokesperson said they are awaiting directives from the French and UK Governments, and the respective federations and unions, concerning next weekend’s matches before making any decisions regarding possible re-scheduling.

A report on Midi Olimpique website rugbyrama claiming that the entire fifth round of fixtures scheduled for next Saturday has been re-arranged for October 31st is also premature although that undoubtedly remains the most feasible date as things stand.

Coming the week before the planned November Tests, in that case the postponed Ireland-Italy game would most likely be played on the weekend of October 24th. All of this, of course, would have a huge impact on both the Guinness Pro14 and the Heineken Champions Cup.