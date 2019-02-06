Cormac Foley in at scrumhalf for Ireland Under-20 trip to Scotland

Ireland coach Noel McNamara has made one change to the starting team from the side that beat England for Friday night’s Under-20 Six Nations Championship match with Scotland at Galashiels (7.30).

The unfortunate Shannon scrumhalf Craig Casey is out with a knee injury and is replaced by Cormac Foley of St Mary’s College, who came on and scored a try against England.

Foley’s place on the bench goes to Colm Reilly, while there is one further change among the replacements with Luke Masters taking over from the injured Ryan Lomas.

The Scots lost 32-22 to Italy at home in their opening match in the tournament.

IRELAND UNDER-20: J Flannery (Shannon); C Phillips (Young Munster), L Turner (Dublin University), D Hawkshaw (Clontarf, capt), J Wren (Cork Constitution); H Byrne (Lansdowne), C Foley (St Mary’s College); J Wycherley (Young Munster), D Tierney-Martin (Corinthians), T Clarkson (Dublin University); C Ryan (UCD), N Murray (Buccaneers); M Moloney (Old Belvedere), S Penny (UCD), J Hodnett (UCC).

Replacements: J McKee (Old Belvedere), M Milne (UCD), L Masters (Shannon), B Deeny (Clontarf), D McCann (Banbridge), C Reilly (Buccaneers), S French (Cork Constitution), R Russell (Dublin University).