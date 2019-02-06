Cormac Foley in at scrumhalf for Ireland Under-20 trip to Scotland

St Mary’s player scored a try off the bench against England

Cormac Foley scoring a try against England in the Under-20 Six Nations Championship match at Donnybrook. The St Mary’s scrumhalf will start against Scotland in place of the injured Craig Casey. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Cormac Foley scoring a try against England in the Under-20 Six Nations Championship match at Donnybrook. The St Mary’s scrumhalf will start against Scotland in place of the injured Craig Casey. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Ireland coach Noel McNamara has made one change to the starting team from the side that beat England for Friday night’s Under-20 Six Nations Championship match with Scotland at Galashiels (7.30).

The unfortunate Shannon scrumhalf Craig Casey is out with a knee injury and is replaced by Cormac Foley of St Mary’s College, who came on and scored a try against England.

Foley’s place on the bench goes to Colm Reilly, while there is one further change among the replacements with Luke Masters taking over from the injured Ryan Lomas.

The Scots lost 32-22 to Italy at home in their opening match in the tournament.

IRELAND UNDER-20: J Flannery (Shannon); C Phillips (Young Munster), L Turner (Dublin University), D Hawkshaw (Clontarf, capt), J Wren (Cork Constitution); H Byrne (Lansdowne), C Foley (St Mary’s College); J Wycherley (Young Munster), D Tierney-Martin (Corinthians), T Clarkson (Dublin University); C Ryan (UCD), N Murray (Buccaneers); M Moloney (Old Belvedere), S Penny (UCD), J Hodnett (UCC).

Replacements: J McKee (Old Belvedere), M Milne (UCD), L Masters (Shannon), B Deeny (Clontarf), D McCann (Banbridge), C Reilly (Buccaneers), S French (Cork Constitution), R Russell (Dublin University).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.