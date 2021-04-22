Claire Molloy dropped from Ireland squad to face Italy

Claire Molloy, Ireland’s most experienced player, has been dropped from the squad to face Italy in the Six Nations third-place playoff at Energia Park in Donnybrook on Saturday (kick-off 12pm, live on RTÉ).

Molloy was the last link to the 2013 Grand Slam team that also reached the 2014 World Cup semi-final.

Ulster’s Brittany Hogan starts at openside instead of Molloy with Railway Union’s promising flanker Grace Moore set to be capped off the bench.

Stacey Flood starts at outhalf - where she excelled as a replacement during last week’s 56-15 defeat to France - as Hannah Tyrrell makes way.

The third change to Adam Griggs’ starting XV has Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe on the right wing instead of Lauren Delany while Harlequins prop Leah Lyons and Malone’s Neve Jones replace Emma Hooban and Katie O’Dwyer as frontrow cover.

Ireland: Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)(17 caps); Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)(1), Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)(2), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)(40), Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht)(10); Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)(2), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)(12); Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)(33), Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(25), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(11); Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)(15), Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)(17); Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster)(6), Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)(3), Ciara Griffin (Captain)(UL Bohemian/Munster)(35).

Replacements: Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)(2), Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)(18), Leah Lyons (Harlequins/IQ Rugby)(25), Grace Moore (Railway Union/IQ Rugby)*, Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster)(4), Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)(2), Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(19), Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster)(5).