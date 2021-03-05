Cian Healy the latest Ireland stalwart to sign contract extension

Cian Healy has become the latest Ireland stalwart to put pen to paper, with the Leinster prop signing a one-year extension with the IRFU to 2022.

33-year-old Healy is fifth on the list of all-time Ireland appearances with 107 - just one behind Paul O’Connell, who he could overtake during the remaining two rounds of the Six Nations.

Healy, who made his international debut against Australia in 2009, has won three Six Nations titles, as well as lifting four European Cups in the blue of Leinster.

And he will represent his province for at least another year, with his new contract running to the end of the 2021-22 season.

On signing his new deal, Healy said: “My drive for success at both Leinster and Ireland is as strong as ever. I am lucky enough to currently be part to two teams with the same mentality which is special and I look forward to another season of pushing boundaries and achieving our goals.

“I’m loving my rugby as much now as I did at the very start of my career and looking forward to having our supporters back in stadia.”

Meanwhile IRFU performance director David Nucifora said: “Cian has been a cornerstone of both the Irish and Leinster packs for over a decade. He has shown incredible resilience to come back from serious injury and perform at the highest level. Cian has a lot to contribute to Irish Rugby and we are delighted that he has signed on for another year.”

Healy follows Johnny Sexton, Iain Henderson and Peter O’Mahony in completing new terms. His contract will be wholly funded by the IRFU.