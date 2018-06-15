Cian Healy looking forward to another shot at Australia
Irish prop determined to put to rights last week’s difficult day in the scrum coalface
Cian Healy during training at Royal Pines Resort, Gold Coast, Queensland. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
All the specialist positions have their core skills, and everything else is secondary. As with a scrum-half and his passing, an out-half (usually) with his goal-kicking and game management, a hooker and his darts etc, so it is that the fundamental part of a prop’s game is his scrummaging. The game changes but some things stay the same.