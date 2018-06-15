Cian Healy: ‘It’s another chance to have a shot at them’
Irish prop determined to put to rights last week’s difficult day in the scrum coalface
Cian Healy during training at Royal Pines Resort, Gold Coast, Queensland. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
All the specialist positions have their core skills, and everything else is secondary. As with a scrum-half and his passing, an out-half (usually) with his goal-kicking and game management, a hooker and his darts etc, so it is that the fundamental part of a prop’s game is his scrummaging. The game changes but some things stay the same.