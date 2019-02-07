Chris Farrell replaces injured Henshaw for Scotland clash

Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland

Kick off: 2.15pm. Venue: Murrayfield. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog begins at 1.30pm. On TV: Virgin Media and BBC One.

Robbie Henshaw has been pulled from the Ireland team to face Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Henshaw was to shift from fullback to outside centre, after Garry Ringrose sustained a hamstring injury during last weekend’s 32-20 loss to England, but the Athlone man missed training at Carton House on Thursday and will be replaced in the 13 jersey by Munster’s Chris Farrell.

Jordan Larmour is retained on the bench with Rob Kearney returning at 15, for his 88th Ireland cap, while the backrow sees two changes as Josh van der Flier makes way for Seán O’Brien and Jack Conan comes in at number eight for the injured CJ Stander.

Quinn Roux will call the lineout, despite the presence of James Ryan, as fellow Connacht lock Ultan Dillane is promoted to the bench.

The number of injured players is growing at a alarming rate with Henshaw joining Ringrose, three premier locks (Devin Toner, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson), Dan Leavy, Stander and two scrumhalves (Kieran Marmion and Luke McGrath) all unavailable.

Munster loosehead Dave Kilcoyne is once again preferred ahead of Jack McGrath as cover for Cian Healy.

IRELAND: Rob Kearney; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best (capt), Tadhg Furlong; Quinn Roux, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Seán O’Brien, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Ultan Dillane, Josh van der Flier, John Cooney, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.