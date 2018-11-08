Chris Ashton set for first England start in four years

International Test: England v New Zealand

Kick off: 3pm. Venue: Twickenham. On TV: Live on Sky Sports Action.

Chris Ashton will make his first England start since 2014 against the All Blacks on Saturday but there is no place in the squad for Manu Tuilagi.

Eddie Jones has made three changes to the side that beat South Africa last weekend with Ashton getting the nod on the right wing as Jack Nowell drops to the bench.

As reported in the Guardian on Wednesday, Sam Underhill comes in at openside flanker for Tom Curry while Ben Moon has been selected ahead of his Exeter team-mate Alec Hepburn at loosehead prop. Courtney Lawes has been deemed fit enough for a place among the replacements meaning no place for Zach Mercer despite an eye-catching debut off the bench last weekend.

Ashton impressed in a 15-minute cameo off the bench against the Springboks but he has started only one match this season for Sale after picking up a seven-week suspension during pre-season. His international try-scoring record speaks for itself however, having scored 19 times in 40 Tests.

Tuilagi’s omission is a surprise after England confirmed earlier this week that he had recovered form the minor groin injury which denied him a place on the bench against South Africa. Jones however, has opted to stick with the centre partnership of Ben Te’o and Henry Slade and with Nowell joined by George Ford among the replacements there is no place for Tuilagi.

Moon makes his first start after coming on for Hepburn at half-time last weekend to win his debut but Kyle Sinckler keeps his place at tighthead despite competition from Harry Williams. Dylan Hartley is again on co-captain duties with the fly-half Owen Farrell – who is one point short of 700 for England – while Maro Itoje and George Kruis continue in the second row.

Brad Shields has been named at blindside flanker to face his New Zealand compatriots while last week’s man of the match Mark Wilson continues at No8. Ben Youngs is again at scrum-half while Jonny May is on the left wing and Elliot Daly stays at fullback despite his struggles under the high ball against the Springboks.

ENGLAND: Elliot Daly; Chris Ashton, Henry Slade, Ben Te’o, Jonny May; Owen Farrell (co-captain), Ben Youngs; Ben Moon, Dylan Hartley (co-captain), Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Brad Shields, Sam Underhill, Mark Wilson.

Replacements: Jamie George, Alec Hepburn, Harry Williams, Charlie Ewels, Courtney Lawes, Danny Care, George Ford, Jack Nowell.