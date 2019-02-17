Chris Ashton ruled out of England’s crunch clash with Wales

English RFU confirm Sale Sharks winger will miss key trip to Cardiff due to a calf strain

Updated: 25 minutes ago

England’s Chris Ashton will miss the Six Nations trip to play Wales in Cardiff. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

England’s Chris Ashton will miss the Six Nations trip to play Wales in Cardiff. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

England wing Chris Ashton will miss out on Saturday’s Six Nations title clash with Wales because of a calf injury.

Ashton started the 44-8 victory over France and completed 51 minutes until he was replaced by Jack Nowell, who is now favourite to fill the vacancy for the Principality Stadium showdown.

The English Rugby Football Union revealed in a statement that the dual code international has a minor calf strain and will receive treatment at his club Sale Sharks.

He is expected to recover in time for the appointment with Italy in the penultimate round of the Six Nations.

It is understood that Ashton’s calf tightened up during training at the squad’s three-day camp in London, resulting in his omission from the 33-man squad named to step-up preparations for Wales.

Wing has become a position of strength for England and they will be able to absorb his loss without too much fuss, even allowing for the 31-year-old’s formidable strike rate of 20 tries in 44 Tests.

Nowell is likely to start on the right wing to reclaim the jersey he lost to Ashton for France’s visit to Twickenham — despite having excelled when starting against Ireland a week earlier.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.