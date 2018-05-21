Caelan Doris to captain Ireland at under-20 World Championship

Caelan Doris will captain Ireland in the under-20 World Championship in France next month, taking over the role from Tommy O’Brien. The 20-year-old Ballina native and former Blackrock schoolboy has recovered from a hamstring injury that saw him miss the entire Under-20 Six Nations Championship.

Doris recently made his debut for Leinster when coming off the bench for a 19-minute cameo in their Pro14 defeat to Connacht at the Sportsground and was one of four players who were promoted from academy to senior contracts for next season.

The number eight played for the Irish 20s last season as an 18-year-old and was outstanding in several matches. He played in last season’s World Championship and his presence is a significant fillip for Ireland Under-20 coach Noel McNamara, especially in the light of injuries to Ronan Kelleher, Angus Curtis and Eoghan Clarke to highlight three players.

Trinity hooker Dan Sheehan has been promoted to the squad as a result of a series of excellent performances for the college’s Under-20 and senior team this season.

McNamara’s side are in a pool with Six Nations champions and hosts France, South Africa and Georgia and will be looking to build on earlier performances in the season when they beat Italy and Scotland at home, lost by three points in Donnybrook to Wales, 34-24 to France away and were competitive for 60-minutes against England until injuries took a huge toll.

Ireland take on France in their opening match of the tournament at the Stade Aimee Giral in Perpignan on Wednesday, May 30th (8.0, Irish time) before facing the Junior Springboks in Narbonne on Sunday, June 3rd, (3.30, Irish time) and Georgia, Thursday, June 7th (5.30, Irish time). They will play a further two matches in a tournament that culminates on Sunday, June 17th.

Ireland’s Under-20 matches will be shown on eir Sport.

Ireland U-20 Squad (World Rugby U20 Championship 2018)

Forwards : Matthew Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster), Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen FC/Munster), Joe Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster) *, Matthew Dalton (Malone RFC/Ulster), Cormac Daly (Clontarf FC/Leinster), Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) Captain, Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Leinster), Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster), Joe Dunleavy (Malone RFC/Ulster), James French (UCC/Munster), Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster), Tom O’Toole (Banbridge RFC/Ulster), Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster), Charlie Ryan (UCD RFC/Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Dublin University FC/Leinster) *

Backs: Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster), Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster), Dan Hurley (Garryowen FC/Munster) *, James Hume (Banbridge RFC/Ulster), Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Leinster), Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster), Tom Roche (Lansdowne FC/Leinster) *, Michael Silvester (Dublin University FC/Leinster), Jonny Stewart (QUB RFC/Ulster), Peter Sylvester (UCC RFC / Munster), Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster), James McCarthy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster).

Unavailable due to injury: Eoghan Clarke, Angus Curtis, Ronan Kelleher, Sean Masterson, Peter Sullivan.

*Denotes uncapped at this level