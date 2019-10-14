Bundee Aki’s World Cup over after he receives three-week ban

Bundee Aki will miss the rest of the World Cup after receiving a three-week ban for his red card against Samoa.

The Ireland centre was sent off in the 47-5 Pool A win over the Samoans in Fukuoka on Saturday for a high tackle on UJ Seuteni.

Aki faced a disciplinary hearing in Tokyo on Monday night, contesting the red-card decision in a bid to be available for Saturday’s quarter-final against New Zealand.

But the 29-year-old failed in that quest and was hit with a three-week ban, which would rule him out of the final should Ireland make it that far.

“The player sought to overturn the red card,” read a World Rugby statement, confirming the three-week suspension. “Having considered all the angles of the incident, together with evidence from the player and his representatives, the committee upheld the decision of the referee.”

The independent disciplinary committee of Adam Casselden, Frank Hadden and Valeriu Toma rejected Aki and Ireland’s attempts to have the red card rescinded.

In a brief statement the IRFU has said that the Irish “management are disappointed with the outcome of Bundee’s hearing and will review the Judicial Committee’s written report once received”.

Aki would have been pushing hard for a start in Saturday’s New Zealand clash, but his absence could pave the way for fit-again Robbie Henshaw to partner Garry Ringrose in midfield.