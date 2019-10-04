Brooding Springboks destroy Italy as Cheslin Kolbe steals the show

South Africa 49 Italy 3

The escalator up the hill to The Ecopa stadium was stranger than usual. Something felt different from last Sunday’s ambush. The beer tent had been expanded but that wasn’t it. The 44,148 crowd was thinner, with more of a global feel and a large splattering of local school children (on comps we learned as the World Cup borrows from the John Delaney playbook).

Nope. Not it either.

There was an alien chill. A distant memory from an innocent time. It was cold. As evening fell inside the bowl a breeze rattled our senses.

Finally, it is October. Five days after the giant killing and all the humidity had dissolved. A half empty water bottle tumbled to the floor. A gust of wind signalling the end of the Japan’s Indian summer.

From now on rugby should dominate at this World Cup. Not excuses about poor officiating. Not brittle bones. Not stifling heat.

Cheslin Kolbe skates in to scores South Africa’s third try in their demolition of Italy. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty

A light bulb went off watching the Felix Jones influenced Springboks disembowel Conor O’Shea’s Azzurri at the latest graveyard for Ireland’s world cup dreams; they might be better off not topping Pool A. The ridiculous narrative sprouted by the Irish camp about defeat to Japan being a blessing in disguise might, actually, turn out to be true.

Long before the monstrous RG Snyman arrived, South African look unmanageable. Especially with genetically smaller backrowers melting like ice in the morning sun down by the Fukuoka strand.

Proof was offered by a sixth minute try from the electric eel.

Cheslin Kolbe is unquestionably the star turn at Japan 2019. Michele Campagnaro and Matteo Minozzi were made look like fools, rather than the closest Italian players to being called world class, by Kolbe’s step and burn. We could hear Shane Williams - down below in the ITV commentary box - purring. This rare jewel was gifted his first tournament try by Handre Pollard’s skip pass.

But the wing and outhalf are not what impressed in this sequence of events. They were floating on the night air after South Africa rag-dolled a Sergio Parisse led pack. It was an awesome opening gambit. The lineout with Lood De Jager at full stretch looks a towering, impenetrable weapon. If only Ireland had a six foot ten inch lock at their disposal. Eben Etzebeth was also out there, despite being under internal investigation by SA Rugby after the country’s Human Rights Commission announced their intent to take the lock to the Equality Court, on charges of “physical and racial” abuse.

Italy, ripped open early, did force Siya Kolisi’s men to be at their menacing best but the game, as a rugby spectacle, was significantly altered when both tightheads, Simone Ferrari and Marco Ricconi, were forced off injured.

“Uncontested scrums for the rest of the game,” said referee Wayne Barnes on 28 minutes when it was confirmed that Ricconi, Ferrari’s early replacement, had failed a Head Injury Assessment.

Duane Vermeulen is dumped by Andrea Lovotti of Italy, resulting in the Italian prop being sent a red card. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty

It mattered to South Africa as much as recent talk about doping or Etzebeth’s alleged pre-tournament behaviour - the 27-year-old strenuously denies any wrong doing - as they had already built up a 17-3 lead.

The second try was a pure power surge as hooker Mbongeni Mbonombi piloted De Jager’s lineout leap over the line.

The next flash point was all about Duane Vermeulen but for all the wrong reasons. What on earth Andrea Lovotti and Nicola Quaglio were thinking when they picked and plunged the big number eight head first into the dirt will be revealed at a disciplinary hearing in the coming days.

The glaring act of dangerous play began with Braam Steyn fending Vermeulen to thunder through midfield. Italy’s South African born flanker was caught before scoring and understandably a retreating Vermeulen muscled into the ruck to make amends. That’s when Italian props put the officials back under the spotlight.

“Blue one is the worse offending of the two,” said Barnes. “Are we all seeing it? All agrees on these facts? Clear and easy decision, red card, anyone disagree?”

Television Match Official Rowan Kitt could have intervened at this point and ensured Quaglio followed Lovotti off the field. They settled for one red despite precedent from the 2018 Under-20s Six Nations when France’s Pierre-Henri Azagoh and Hassane Kolingar received double red cards for tip tackling England’s Fraser Dingwall.

Kitt redeemed himself when spotting a sneaky body check to erase Pieter Steph du Toit’s try moments later.

South Africa’s lock RG Snyman celebrates his try in South Africa’s win over Italy. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty

“We all agree?” a simple question by Barnes that might just move attention away from the officials and back to rugby at a World Cup embroiled in controversy so far. “Good work Kitty.”

With no scrums and 29 players on the field the contest went haywire with Kolbe inevitably profiting once after more lovely distribution by Pollard.

Intercepts and Hail Mary balls became the trend as Lukhanyo Am eventually picked off loose Italian handling to stroll away for the bonus point try.

Then Snyman and Malcom Marx entered the fray. Both grabbed tries and embraced like warriors after a bloody battle.

Ireland versus the All Blacks please.

Scoring sequence - 5 mins: C Kolbe try, 5-0; H Pollard con, 7-0; 8 mins: T Allan pen, 7-3; 12 mins: H Pollard pen, 10-3; 26 minutes: M Mbonombi try, 15-3; H Pollard con, 17-3. Half-time. 50 mins: H Pollard pen, 20-3; 52 mins: C Kolbe try, 25-3; 57 mins: L Am try, 30-3; H Polalrd con, 32-3; 67 mins: M Mapimpi try, 37-3; H Polalrd con 39-3; 75 mins: RG Snyman try, 44-3; 80 mins: M Marx try, 49-3.

South Africa: Willie Le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian De Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard, Faf De Klerk; Tendai Mtawarira, Mbongeni Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Lood De Jager; Siya Kolisi (capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen. Replacements: F Steyn for M Mapimpi (42 - 52 mins), S Kitshoff for T Mtawarira, V Koch for F Malherbe (both 45 mins), M Marx for M Mbonambi (50 mins), RG Snymna for Etzebeth (53 mins), H Jantjies for de Klerk, F Mostert for de Jager (both 60 mins), F Louw for Vermeulen (64 mins), Steyn for Am (69 mins)

Italy: Matteo Minozzi; Tommaso Benvenuti, Luca Morisi, Jayden Hayward; Michele Campagnaro; Tommaso Allan, Tito Tebaldi; Andrea Lovotti, Luca Bigi, Simone Ferrari; David Sisi, Dean Budd; Braam Steyn; Jake Polledri, Sergio Parisse (capt). Replacements: M Riccioni for Ferrari (1 mins), N Quaglio for Riccioni (18 mins), A Zanni for D Sisi, F Ruzza for D Budd (both 45 mins), F Zani for L Morisi (56 mins), S Negri for S Parisse, C Bradley for T Tabaldi (both 59 mins), C Canna for T Benevenuti (68 mins). Red card: Lovotti.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).