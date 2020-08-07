Brain as well as brawn on Sexton’s lockdown menu

We’ve seen the pictures of a new, beefed-up Johnny Sexton, but according to Andy Farrell it’s as much how the Leinster and Irish captain has worked on his mentality during shutdown which augurs well for the future.

The 34-year-old will not only have designs on leading Leinster and Ireland through the next year, but on making a third successive Lions tour also, not to mention using this extended break to elongate his career.

As well as working on his physique, Sexton has been developing his leadership skills during the last four and a half months and while understandably not committing himself to how long Sexton might remain in the role, there’s little doubt Farrell has no regrets over his choice to replace the retired Rory Best.

“Well, you know with Johnny, you know that he’s hungry to keep fighting to get more honours and get better and to keep playing for his country. He’s certainly never going to be one to give up that fight is he? It’s in him. It’s installed inside him. It’s the way that he is. He hates coming second best. He hates losing.

“Speaking to him on numerous occasions throughout this period, he has been seeing this as an opportunity for him to rest and recuperate but to do some thinking in and around where he wants to go over the next seasons as well. I’m sure he would have used this time very wisely indeed and he’ll be looking forward to getting back on the 22nd of August.

“Regarding how it went for him during the Six Nations, we were all talking about how sensational he was in the first two games and obviously it didn’t go well for the team [against England] and Johnny being a central figure of that, he puts pressure on himself in that regard.

“Out of the three games, how he handled the captaincy, how he handled himself, how he’s learned more about himself throughout that period, I think it’s been invaluable for him.

“I thought he did a great job, certainly as captain. I know he’s continued to lead through this period as well, as far as we’ve been in touch regarding the leadership group on numerous occasions as well. He’s continued to lead and have a thirst for learning to lead throughout this time as well.”

Sexton himself is wise enough to acknowledge this could be a one-campaign stint, but Farrell was non-committal.

“As I said before, I thought he did a super job and he’s going to continue to do a super job but like all captaincies, and all captains know this, injury prevention is certainly a key factor and form has to come into it and Johnny is more aware than anyone else.

“That’s his competitive spirit anyway, that’s in him and he’s certainly got some big games coming up before the international season kicks off.”

Farrell must also be in Warren Gatland’s thoughts for a third stint as defensive coach with the Lions to complete the cycle. The difference this time is that Farrell has assumed the role as head coach with Ireland, whose plans for a two-Test tour to the Pacific Islands remain undecided. In any case, having been an assistant with England and Ireland on the Lions’ previous two tours, any potential conflict has not caused him any thought about the matter yet.

“To say discomfort is in my mind, I’ve not even thought about anything to do with that. It’s full steam ahead for what we’ve got coming up and the only thing that’s at the forefront of my mind is doing what’s right for Irish rugby.”