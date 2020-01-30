Bouthier and Haouas to make French debuts against England

New coach Fabien Galthie has named an unexperienced 15 to face Eddie Jones’ men

Montpellier’s Anthony Bouthier will make his first appearance for France in their Six Nations meeting with England. Photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Six Nations: France v England

Kick-off: 3pm, Sunday. Venue: Stade de France. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog will begin at 2.30pm. On TV: Live on Virgin Media One.

Uncapped Anthony Bouthier and Mohamed Haouas will start France’s Six Nations opening game against England on Sunday as Les Bleus hope for a renaissance under new coach Fabien Galthie.

Fullback Bouthier will have to deal with England’s kicking game and prop Haouas will be tested by the pack of the World Cup runners-up in a much awaited ‘Crunch’ at the Stade de France.

The starting XV has an average of less than 15 caps per player, although eight of them started the 2019 World Cup quarter-final game against Wales.

France have not won the Six Nations since 2010.

France: Anthony Bouthier; Teddy Thomas, Virimi Vakatawa, Gael Fickou, Damian Penaud; Romain Ntamack, Anthony Dupont; Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Mohamed Haouas; Bernard Le Roux, Paul Willemse; Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon (captain), Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jefferson Poirot, Demba Bamba, Boris Palu, Cameron Woki, Baptiste Serin, Matthieu Jalibert, Vincent Rattez.

