Bernard Le Roux cleared to face Ireland on Saturday after disciplinary hearing

France lock Bernard Le Roux has been cleared to play against Ireland in Saturday night’s Six Nations clash at the Stade de France after a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old South Africa-born player appeared to strike the head of Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones with his forearm in the first half of France’s 38-21 home victory in Paris last weekend.

Le Roux faced a minimum ban of six weeks but was cleared after a Zoom disciplinary hearing on Tuesday afternoon.