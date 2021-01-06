Beauden Barrett eyes New Zealand number 10 jersey after move to Japan

All Black unveiled as a Suntory Sungoliath player in Tokyo after taking year out from Super Rugby

All-Black Beauden Barrett waves as he wears his new Suntory Sungoliath jersey during a photo session in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photograph: Behrouz Mehri/AFP

All-Black Beauden Barrett waves as he wears his new Suntory Sungoliath jersey during a photo session in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photograph: Behrouz Mehri/AFP

 

Beauden Barrett said he hopes to remain in contention for the New Zealand number 10 jersey by impressing in Japan’s Top League, as he was unveiled as a Suntory Sungoliath player in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Part of Barrett’s contract with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) allows him to play a sabbatical overseas, and the two-time World Rugby Player of the Year has joined Suntory for the 2021 Top League season, which begins next week.

Despite taking a year out from Super Rugby and the spotlight of playing at home, the 29-year-old is eager to impress All Blacks boss Ian Foster and claim the number 10 jersey, having featured heavily at fullback in recent years.

“I have got a little bit of work to do in terms of slotting back into that role [outhalf],” Barrett told reporters.

“I think one would expect me to play a little more at number 10 and that is certainly something I am aspiring to do back in New Zealand for the All Blacks.”

Barrett is one of a number of high-profile foreign players who have joined Japanese clubs this season, including compatriots Kieran Read, TJ Perenara and Ben Smith.

Prepare

Barrett could have chosen to play a season in France where, as a non-exempt foreign-based player, he would have ruled himself out for contention for the All Blacks. But he chose Japan in large part because that would allow him to better prepare for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“It isn’t Japan versus France at all. It was about 2023,” said Barrett.

“I am really happy about the decision that I made.”

Top League, which was completely scrapped last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, is due to begin next weekend and Barrett said all the players were prepared to be flexible should the virus disrupt the league schedule.

Since arriving in Japan late last year, Barrett has also been working on his Japanese and was asked to say a few words on Wednesday.

He mustered a few phrases, much to the pleasure of the Japanese media.

“Gosh, I have been put on the spot,” he said. “I promise you I am better [at Japanese] than what I am presenting right now.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.