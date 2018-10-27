When World Rugby’s vice-chairman Agustin Pichot and CEO Brett Gosper recently described non-tournament Tests as “friendlies”, it was a decidedly disingenuous description, and Pichot ought to know that as much as anyone.

Sure, it was in the context of promoting an annual 12-team international tournament, which would entail scrapping the June and November Test tours. Based on football’s new European Nations League, Pichot and Gosper want the top 12-ranked countries to contest an annual tournament hosted on an alternating basis in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.