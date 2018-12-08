Australia Schools prove too strong for Ireland under-19s

Andrew Smith had gone over for a try in the opening half but the visitors turned it around
Australia celebrate at the final whistle after beating Ireland under-19s. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Australia celebrate at the final whistle after beating Ireland under-19s. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Ireland under-19s 5 Australia Schools and under-18s 17

Despite registering a first-half try through Andrew Smith, the Ireland under-19 side suffered a 12-point reversal at the hands of an Australia Schools & under-18 outfit at Energia Park on Saturday afternoon.

Reesjan Pastioa, John Connolly and Angus Bell all crossed over for the visiting team, who had previously faced the Munster and Ulster under-19s during an extensive tour of Ireland.

In a fiery opening the contest, Ireland outhalf Jack Delaney was wide of the mark off a 35-metre penalty. This miss was subsequently punished at the opposite end – when Spencer Jeans passed out wide to half-back partner, Pastioa, for a powerful drive over the whitewash.

However, following an extended attacking spell, lock Paddy Kelly released Leinster wing Smith for a clinical finish in the right-corner.

Yet, this only provided the hosts with a temporary respite. Capitalising on a defensive mix-up by their northern hemisphere counterparts, Australia grabbed a second try via full-back Connolly.

In spite of Pastioa’s wayward bonus strike, Andrew Moloney’s visitors brought a 10-5 lead into the break.

Tom Tierney’s hosts were left with significant ground to make up on the resumption, though the 41st-minute sinbinning of Jeans did offer them a significant boost amidst the wind and rain in Donnybrook.

Australia held firm under intense pressure, however, and a seven-point salvo by outside centre Angus Bell – just shy of the hour mark – placed the outcome beyond all doubt.

Scorers – Ireland under-19: A Smith try. Australia Schools & under-18s: A Bell try, con, R Pasitoa, J Connolly try each.

IRELAND UNDER-19: O McNulty; A Smith, H Hyde, T Downes, A Sexton; J Delaney, C O’Doherty; H Noonan, J McKee, C Ward; C McMenamin, P Kelly; C Prendergast, C Booth, D McCann.

Replacements: L Finlay for O’Doherty, half-time; B Deeney for McMenamin, 37 mins; L Bruce for Downes, 50; S O’Brien for C Prendergast, D Prendegast for Delaney, both 55; S Buckley for McKee, 58; L Winnett for Ward, 61; A Hennessy for Noonan, 66.

AUSTRALIA SCHOOLS & UNDER-18S: J Connolly; D Ala, A Bell, J Walton, V Lea; R Pasitoa, S Jeans; A Bell, B Pollard, Z Hogan; T Van der Schyff, J Williams; L Reimer, C Tizzano, W Harris.

Replacements: M Douglas for Van der Schyff, 46 mins; S Strang for Jeans, 51, T Kopua for Pollard, 55; R Scott for Tizzano, 61.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.