Argentina record famous first win over the All Blacks

Nicolás Sánchez scores all 25 points as Los Pumas crack the Kiwis on 30th attempt

Argentina’splayers celebrate their win over the All Blacks with supporters. Photograph: David Gray/Getty/AFP

Argentina recorded a first win over New Zealand at the 30th time of asking with a 25-15 Tri-Nations tournament victory in Sydney.

Nicolás Sánchez scored every point for the Pumas, who led by 13 at half-time and continued to put bodies on the line heroically in the second period.

It was Argentina’s first Test in over a year — since victory over the United States at the 2019 World Cup — but they made an electric start in Australia with Stade Francais fly-half Sanchez going over in the 19th minute after he collected his opportune kick to dive under the posts.

Two more penalties from the Pumas number 10, coupled with their incredible defence, added to the growing feeling history could be on the cards at the break.

Bautista Delguy celebrates Argentina’s win over New Zealand. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty
Sam Cane’s try helped the All Blacks reduced the deficit to nine with 26 minutes left, but yet again Sanchez kept his cool and a successful late kick from the halfway line edged Argentina even closer to a first ever triumph over the three-time World Cup winners.

Caleb Clarke managed to muscle over in the corner for New Zealand after the buzzer but it was scant consolation and failed to dampen the party atmosphere at the Bankwest Stadium.

New All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has now overseen back-to-back defeats for the first time since August 2011 after they lost to Australia in the Tri-Nations last weekend.

For Argentina, this victory ends a 35-year wait for a win against New Zealand, with the previous 29 meetings bringing only one draw back in 1985.

