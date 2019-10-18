Antoine Dupont fit to start for France against Wales

Captain Guilhem Guirado returns to side with Gael Fickou also back in midfieler

Antoine Dupont starts for France against Wales. Photograph: Gabriel bouys/AFP/Getty

Antoine Dupont starts for France against Wales. Photograph: Gabriel bouys/AFP/Getty

 

Scrumhalf dangerman Antoine Dupont is fit for France’s World Cup quarter-final against Wales on Sunday.

Dupont, who Wales head coach Warren Gatland believes is one of the world’s best number nines, had been troubled by a back problem.

But he will take his place alongside halfback partner Romain Ntamack in Oita.

France head coach Jacques Brunel has made five changes from the side that defeated Tonga last time out.

Dupont replaces Baptiste Serin, while skipper Guilhem Guirado returns, in addition to lock Bernard Le Roux, wing Yoann Huget and centre Gael Fickou.

Full-back Maxime Medard is the only survivor from the France team that beat Wales 9-8 in the 2011 World Cup semi-finals.

France: M Medard; D Penaud, V Vakatawa, G Fickou, Y Huget; R Ntamack, A Dupont; J Poirot, G Guirado (capt), R Slimani, B Le Roux, S Vahaamahina, W Lauret, C Ollivon, G Alldritt. Replacements: C Chat, C Baille, E Setiano, P Gabrillagues, L Picamoles, B Serin, C Lopez, V Rattez.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.