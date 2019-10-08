Ireland’s final Pool A clash against Samoa is just four days away, with Joe Schmidt’s side braced for what is likely to be a physical encounter in Fukuoka. The Pacific Islanders have seen a number of players receive cards so far at the Rugby World Cup, with hooker Motu Matu’u and Cardiff centre Ray Lee-lo subsequently handed three-match bans for yellows picked up against Russia, ruling them out for the rest of the tournament. This, added to Jaco Peyper’s bizarre decision at the death against Japan, has led to a sense of injustice which makes Samoa very dangerous opponents for Ireland. Gerry Thornley writes: “Samoa want to take their resentment out on someone, anyone, and the only team left for them to do so is Ireland next Saturday. They will play with enormous pride for what is their last test against a Tier One team for goodness knows how long.” Discipline and the number of red cards shown at this tournament - five, already a record - has become one of the major talking points in Japan. And yesterday incoming head coach Andy Farrell gave a mini-tutorial on how to tackle properly during an Ireland press conference. He said: “The funny thing is, what people don’t realise and I’ll share it with you guys because it is important to get it out there, but it’s super-important to almost lead with your head. . . Proper technique, in my opinion, to make sure we’re looking after players, is making sure that we get the head through and not to the side because if it’s to the side you’re vulnerable.”

Just three games into the tournament, and with potentially far stiffer tasks to come down the line, Ireland’s hopes have already been blighted by injury - particularly in the midfield, backrow and at outhalf. This has made it difficult to rotate properly and has put a squeeze on the whole squad. Indeed, Gavin Cummiskey writes: “The much-lauded IRFU player welfare policy has been shelved. Garry Ringrose has clocked up 240 minutes in 11 days, finishing all three Pool A matches against Scotland, Japan and Russia. Robbie Henshaw, the Ireland management assures us, is raring to go despite a hamstring tear suffered on a dodgy Chiba surface sometime around September 14th.” And Ireland’s disappointing performances in the wake of their opening win over Scotland means there is no chance for rotation against Samoa in Fukuoka, and there’s no chance of an afternoon off for Johnny Sexton: “That’s definitely not an option,” said incoming head coach Farrell. “No, this game is super important to us. We’re fully in. We’re after the best performance of the competition.”