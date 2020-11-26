Andy Farrell hands Billy Burns first Ireland start against Georgia

Autumn Nations Cup: Ireland v Georgia, Sunday November 29th, Aviva Stadium (kick-off 2pm, RTE One, Channel 4)

Following England’s resounding victory over Ireland last weekend at Twickenham, Ross Byrne, James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park are dropped from Andy Farrell’s team to face Georgia this Sunday at the Aviva stadium.

Bundee Aki and Caelan Doris are also excluded from the 23-man list but that appears to be a rotational decision as Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey and Munster lock Tadhg Beirne are selected. Beirne will start at blindside flanker.

Billy Burns wears number 10 ahead of Byrne, who is retained on the bench alongside Peter O’Mahony, Cian Healy and Quinn Roux.

Connacht scrumhalf Kieran Marmion returns as cover for Conor Murray while Munster fullback Shane Daly should win his first cap from the replacements.

Farrell also recalls Jacob Stockdale and Iain Henderson - both late withdrawals from the Wales game two weeks ago - at fullback and lock.

Henderson is expected to relieve the pressure on James Ryan, who captains Ireland for a second time, at the malfunctioning lineout.

An injury crisis at prop sees Finlay Bealham, a tighthead, named at loosehead despite Andrew Porter, a loosehead, starting at tighthead.

Ireland: Jacob Stockdale; Hugo Keenan, Chris Farrell, Stuart McCloskey, Keith Earls; Billy Burns, Conor Murray; Finlay Bealham, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter; Iain Henderson, James Ryan (capt); Tadhg Beirne, Will Connors, CJ Stander. Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Cian Healy, John Ryan, Quinn Roux, Peter O’Mahony, Kieran Marmion, Ross Byrne, Shane Daly.

More to follow.