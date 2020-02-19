Andy Farrell confirms unchanged Ireland XV for England game

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named an unchanged starting XV for Sunday’s Six Nations clash with England at Twickenham.

Caelan Doris, who made a short lived debut against Scotland, comes back into the replacements at the expense of his Leinster team-mate Max Deegan.

Meanwhile, Tom O’Toole and Will Addison will return to Ulster to prepare for their Pro 14 game against the Cheetahs with the rest of the non-matchday 23 remaining in camp for the team’s final training session on Friday.

It means Connacht will have to do without Ultan Dillane for their game away to Edinburgh.

IRELAND: Jordan Larmour; Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong; James Ryan, Iain Henderson; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, David Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Caelan Doris, John Cooney, Ross Byrne, Keith Earls.