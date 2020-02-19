Andy Farrell confirms unchanged Ireland XV for England game

Caelan Doris comes back on to bench for game at Twickenham

Updated: 19 minutes ago

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell at Wednesday’s training session at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Blanchardstown. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell at Wednesday’s training session at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Blanchardstown. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named an unchanged starting XV for Sunday’s Six Nations clash with England at Twickenham.

Caelan Doris, who made a short lived debut against Scotland, comes back into the replacements at the expense of his Leinster team-mate Max Deegan.

Meanwhile, Tom O’Toole and Will Addison will return to Ulster to prepare for their Pro 14 game against the Cheetahs with the rest of the non-matchday 23 remaining in camp for the team’s final training session on Friday.

It means Connacht will have to do without Ultan Dillane for their game away to Edinburgh.

More to follow

IRELAND: Jordan Larmour; Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong; James Ryan, Iain Henderson; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, David Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Caelan Doris, John Cooney, Ross Byrne, Keith Earls.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.