Andre Esterhuizen looks to be mastering the Owen Farrell tackle

In a clip from training, Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber show just where to hit

Updated: 57 minutes ago

England’s outhalf Owen Farrell makes a dubious tackle on South Africa’s Andre Esterhuizen late in England’s win at Twickenham on Saturday. Photo: Adrian Dennis/Getty Images

South Africa’s Andre Esterhuizen felt the full brunt of Owen Farrell in the dying minutes of their loss to England at Twickenham on Saturday when the English player caught him with a controversial tackle which effectively ended the game.

Farrell’s heavy hit looked like it could have been on the high side with minimal wrap but, after the TMO was consulted, it was deemed legitimate.

So Esterhuizen has decided to learn the technique himself.

In a clip from South Africa training ahead of their meeting with France on Friday night, the 24-year-old is shown by head coach Rassie Erasmus and defence coach Jacques Nienaber just how to hit that little bit high.

Esterhuizen struggles to master it at first but eventually gets the hang of hitting the top few inches of the bag with his right shoulder leading, similar to the hit he took to the chest from Farrell in the last play of Saturday’s match.

Farrell’s tackle was deemed legitimate as he also escaped a citing after the game but it seems the Springboks aren’t ready to let this one go just yet.

