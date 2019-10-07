It is a big week for Irish rugby, as Joe Schmidt’s side prepare for their final pool fixture of the Rugby World Cup, against Samoa in Fukuoka on Saturday. Joe Schmidt’s side could still top Pool A if results go their way, or they could find themselves on an early plane home if Samoa produce a shock at the weekend. From Kobe Bay, Gerry Thornley writes: “If nothing else, at least Pool A is by some distance the most interesting of the four at this World Cup. Whereas the other three are pretty much done and dusted, Japan, Ireland and Scotland can all still advance to the quarter-finals, with each of the three having their qualification destiny in their own hands.” Any sort of victory for Ireland against Samoa is likely to see them qualify for the last-eight, where either the All Blacks or Springboks await, but they should take nothing for granted against a Samoan side still bristling with injustice after their defeat to Japan on Saturday. Indeed, Gavin Cummiskey writes: “Financial realities will force players to choose club over country for at least the next three years. “We have nothing to lose now,” said scrumhalf Dwanye Polataivao. “It’s not about points or anything, just a big performance.” Samoa are beyond dangerous now. Samoa are playing as if their livelihoods depend on it. Because they do.”

Samoa’s sense of injustice came from a late decision by referee Jaco Peyper to penalise the Samoans for a crooked feed at a five-metre scrum, in the 82nd minute of a tense match in Toyota. From the resulting free-kick Japan won a penalty, before engineering a chance for the electric Kotaro Matsushima to score in the corner. This secured a 38-19 win for the Brave Blossoms, as well as a crucial bonus point. And in his column this morning, Owen Doyle has questioned Peyper’s controversial call: “The referees promised us consistency yet I cannot remember a single free kick for that so far in the tournament. Either all do it, or all don’t do it - that’s consistency. It was at the peak of inconsistency and blatantly unfair to Ireland and Scotland who are also competing for qualification. If that bonus point turns the pool on its head in the final analysis, there will be hell to pay.”