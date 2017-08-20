All Blacks great Colin Meads dies aged 81

Former New Zealand captain was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August last year
Colin Meads has died aged 81. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty

Colin Meads has died aged 81. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty

 

All Blacks great Colin Meads has died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81, New Zealand Rugby has announced.

Meads played 133 times for the All Blacks between 1957 and 1971, appearing in 55 tests, and the King Country lock earned an international reputation for his fierce play.

He captained the All Blacks in the famous series against the British and Irish Lions in 1971, and was named New Zealand’s player of the century by the NZRFU in 1999.

Meads was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August last year, and died on Sunday morning at Te Kuiti Hospital.

New Zealand prime minister Bill English paid tribute to Meads after the news was announced.

Sir Colin represented what it means to be a New Zealander. He was no-nonsense, reliable, hardworking, warm and very generous with his time,” he said on Twitter.

“A sad day for New Zealand rugby and for New Zealand. Sir Colin was not only a great All Black but also a genuinely good Kiwi bloke. He will be missed.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.