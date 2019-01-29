Added Time: your Six Nations preview special

Looking ahead to another vintage renewal with Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey

Updated: 3 minutes ago

 

It’s here at last, the official Added Time Six Nations preview podcast.

Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are in the studio to break down the most highly anticipated Six Nations in years, with Ireland going in as favourites and everyone else licking their lips at the thought of bringing them down.

What can go wrong for Joe Schmidt? Will Manu, Mako, Maro and Billy bring the heft that sees England rise to the top again? Can Wales overcome the loss of Taulupe Faletau? Will this be the tournament where everything comes off for Finn Russell and the Scots? Can France realistically continue being plump useless or will they turn it around when we least expect it? Won’t somebody give Conor O’Shea a hug?

All these questions and more will be answered in your Added Time Six Nations preview, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Please click HERE to listen via The Irish Times app.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

