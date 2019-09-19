Added Time: Introducing our weekly Rugby World Cup podcast

Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are on the line from Japan ahead of the kick-off

 

It’s here! At last, it’s here!

If not the Rugby World Cup quite yet, at least your super special Added Time preview show. Our men in Yokohama are primed and ready and, unique among the travelling Irish press pack, they haven’t written a word about Sumo all week. Purists, they are.

Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey walk us through Ireland’s opener against Scotland on Sunday. With the rain coming in sideways, will it just be a glorified Six Nations encounter? If it becomes a risk-averse game, does that suit Ireland? How will Iain Henderson get on calling the Ireland line-out?

There are big old fish frying elsewhere in the tournament too. The tie of the weekend is undoubtedly South Africa v New Zealand. Potentially the most impactful game is likely France v Argentina. Lots to see, plenty to get out of bed for.

All in your bonus Thursday edition of the Added Time podcast, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

