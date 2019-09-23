Added Time: Are you Team Jamie or Team Eddie?

Living is easy after an opening weekend that couldn’t have gone a lot better

Updated: 52 minutes ago

 

Matchday One has come and gone and all is for the best in this best of all worlds. Ireland have tanked Scotland and the bandwagon is starting to pick up speed. Bring it on, we say.

Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey join us on the line from Japan after an opening weekend that couldn’t have gone a lot better from an Irish point of view. We pick a few nits and try to damp the fires a little - long way to go and all that - but on the whole, the livin’ is easy this fine Monday.

Of course, the World Cup hasn’t been without needle. Mary Hannigan is in studio to break down the breakdown everyone’s talking about - Are you Team Jamie or Team Eddie? Also, how many extras are ITV paying for their in-studio re-enactments? Inquiring minds need to know.

All in your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

