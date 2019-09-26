Adam Griggs brings new faces into Ireland women’s squad

Ireland Women’s head coach Adam Griggs has named 10 uncapped players in his squad for trips to Scotland and France for training and practice games ahead of a test match against Wales in UCD Bowl on November 10th.

There are 10 new players who have been named after an impressive Interpro series which saw Leinster overcome Connacht in a hard-fought final on Saturday evening.

Leinster’s Judy Bobbett, Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony, Grace Miller, Niamh Ni Dhroma and Katie O’Dwyer all come in to the squad. They are joined by Shannon Touhey from Connacht and Dorothy Wall from Munster will also make their first appearance in a national squad.

Mary Healy, a former Leinster under-18 squad member who is currently studying at Lindenwood College in the USA, has also come into the setup.

Griggs said: “We are really excited to name our squad for the season ahead. The Interpros have identified some brilliant talent and with the extended games and finals series players had the opportunity to show their skill and grow throughout the competition. It has been a very tough selection process and we have picked players purely on form. We are confident we have a really strong group to take us through this Autumn.

“Shannon Touhey from Connacht had an outstanding series, helping Connacht to the final and she now gets the opportunity to come into the National squad to develop her all round game. Leinster’s Hannah O’Connor, who has been part of the national set up now for over a year, also stood out for her performance’s during the Interpros and will be striving to earn her first cap for country.

“There’s a good mix of youth and experience throughout the squad which will drive our standards and make sure there is high quality competition for places as we head towards the Six Nations and Rugby World Cup 2021 Qualifications next summer.”

Ireland Women’s squad: Judy Bobbett (Blackrock College/ Leinster)*, Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Anna Caplice (Harlequins/IQ), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/ Leinster), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster), Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/Leinster)*, Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster), Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster, Laura Feely (Galweigians/ Connacht), Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/ Connacht), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Mary Healy (Lindenwood College/ IQ), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster), Claire Keohane (Railway Union/Munster), Leah Lyons (Harlequins/IQ), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster), Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster, Edel McMahon (Wasps/Connacht, Grace Miller (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ), Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/Leinster), Ellen Murphy (Gloucester/ IQ), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Niamh Ni Dhroma (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster)*, Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster)*, Anne-Marie O’Hora (Galweigians/ Connacht), Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/ Connacht), Lindsey Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster), Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Juliet Short (Railway Union/ Leinster, Shannon Touhey (Tullamore/ Connacht)*, Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

*Denotes uncapped player at this level